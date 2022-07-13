Peel police arrested a 24-year-old man after a sexual assault was reported at a hospital in Brampton around a month ago.

A police report stated that on Wednesday, June 15, a 37-year-old woman from Brampton was allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee in a hospital in the area of Bovaird Drive East and Bramalea Road.

On Friday, June 24, police arrested and charged Nicholas Sahadeo from Brampton with sexual assault. Sahadeo, who was a 10-month employee of the hospital, will appear in court at a later date.

Police said the investigation is open and ongoing.

Anyone that believes they may have been a victim, or anyone with information on this or any similar incident, is asked to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.