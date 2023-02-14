COMMUNITY

Brampton hosting job fair for spring, summer opportunities

CanIndia News
Brampton is hosting a job fair for the spring and summer hiring season. 

Those seeking seasonal jobs in Parks, Forestry and Maintenance, and part-time work in Recreation this summer are encouraged to attend the Job and Information Fair on Thursday, February 23, from 2 to 7 pm.

Job seekers will be able to connect directly with city staff to learn more about the opportunities and apply for openings. Those wishing to complete an application onsite are asked to bring a digital copy of their resume.

Officials said various positions are available with start dates in both April and June of 2023, including roles within customer service, tree planting, grass cutting, flower bed arrangements, aquatics, skate, and general programs.

The job fair will be held at Jim Archdekin Recreation Centre, 292 Conestoga Dr.

Applicants must be 15 years of age or older.

