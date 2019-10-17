Brampton hosts first community Garba

Not so long ago, the City of Brampton announced it would host its first-ever Diwali fireworks display in 2020, this week we hear that the city will be adding yet another Indian cultural event to its list of annual community celebrations- the first-ever community Garba.

This Garba happens today at the CAA Centre. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and festivities will run between 7 and 11 p.m.

Garba is celebrated as part of the nine-day Navratri festival, which is recognized by Hindu communities around the world. There will be an air of festivity, dancing, speeches and a prayer ceremony.

Admission to the event is free with the donation of non-perishable food, which will be distributed to local food banks. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early as space is limited.

Live performances will include headliner and award-winning singer, composer and musician, Ravin Naik and local artist Darshana Thaker, a classically trained singer who runs Brampton’s Swaraagini School of Music. RedFM radio host Jaymin Thakkar will serve as MC.

The city added the event is part its “Community Recognition Program,” described as “a series of cultural celebrations that the city has hosted throughout the year to honour Brampton’s diversity.”

“Brampton is a mosaic, and city council is proud to celebrate our community’s amazing diversity. On behalf of all of council, we hope residents from all cultural backgrounds will join us for the exciting Gujarati tradition of Garba night,” said Mayor Patrick Brown.

Now residents must be wondering which other South Asian festivals and cultural events will be celebrated by the city. -CINEWS