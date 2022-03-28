Flags at all Brampton City facilities will fly at half-mast in memory of the family of five who died in a three alarm house fire today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford expressed their condolences to family, friends and the community at a morning announcement of a child care deal between the federal and provincial governments in Brampton.

“My prayers & condolences are with the family & friends who have been impacted by this devastating fire on Conestoga Dr in Brampton,” Mayor Patrick Brown said in a Tweet. “Also grateful for the tireless efforts of our first responders who faced very difficult conditions.”

According to police, emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Conestoga Drive (in the Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway East area) at around 2 am.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said crews faced thick smoke and heavy flames on arrival and only made their way into the home when it was safe.

They were able to pull four people out from the house who were later pronounced dead. A fifth victim was located deceased inside the home during a search.

The two deceased adults were believed to be the parents of the three children ages 6, 8 and 11 who also died.

“Extremely saddened to report that 2 adults & 3 children have lost their lives in this tragic fire. One additional adult has been transported to hospital. Our thoughts & prayers go out to all the impacted family & friends,” Boyes said in a Tweet.

A sixth victim was taken to hospital with critical injuries while two other people who lived in a basement apartment in the home made their way out uninjured.

Investigations will look into the cause of the fire and whether the home had working fire alarms.