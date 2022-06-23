Brampton is offering free Aquatic Certification courses to become a lifeguard or swim instructor.

Individuals ages 14 and older are invited to take a skills assessment to evaluate their swimming ability and determine eligibility into the certification program.

“If you are a strong swimmer who is passionate about helping others, take the assessment for the opportunity to become a certified lifeguard or swim instructor,” said Mayor Patrick Brown.

Successful candidates will receive a 100% discount for the following certification courses:

Bronze Medallion and Emergency First Aid

Bronze Cross and Standard First Aid

Lifesaving Society Swim, Lifesaving and Emergency First Aid Instructors

Lifesaving Society National Lifeguard (Pool Option)

Aquatic certification courses provide an opportunity to develop leadership and communication skills, city officials said in a statement. It can also lead to consistent part-time employment and flexible work hours.

“The City is a great place to find consistent part-time employment and flexible work hours while supporting the community,” stated Rowena Santos, Community Services Chair and Regional Councillor, Wards 1 & 5.

Visit www.brampton.ca/aquatic-certs to view upcoming assessment dates and learn more about the training program.