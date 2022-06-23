Brampton is offering free Aquatic Certification courses to become a lifeguard or swim instructor.
Individuals ages 14 and older are invited to take a skills assessment to evaluate their swimming ability and determine eligibility into the certification program.
“If you are a strong swimmer who is passionate about helping others, take the assessment for the opportunity to become a certified lifeguard or swim instructor,” said Mayor Patrick Brown.
Successful candidates will receive a 100% discount for the following certification courses:
- Bronze Medallion and Emergency First Aid
- Bronze Cross and Standard First Aid
- Lifesaving Society Swim, Lifesaving and Emergency First Aid Instructors
- Lifesaving Society National Lifeguard (Pool Option)
Aquatic certification courses provide an opportunity to develop leadership and communication skills, city officials said in a statement. It can also lead to consistent part-time employment and flexible work hours.
“The City is a great place to find consistent part-time employment and flexible work hours while supporting the community,” stated Rowena Santos, Community Services Chair and Regional Councillor, Wards 1 & 5.
Visit www.brampton.ca/aquatic-certs to view upcoming assessment dates and learn more about the training program.