Due to recent extreme weather and fire conditions, open-air burn permits are currently not being issued in Brampton.

Residents are reminded that the city does not permit open-air burning on property that is zoned residential. This includes fireplaces, chimineas, and bonfires.

Outdoor fires that are usually allowed on a property (with a permit) that have been zoned agricultural or estate residential (meaning that the property is two or more acres in size and in these cases, there must be at least five meters of space clear of combustible material around the edge of the fire pit.) are suspended.

This temporary hold on burn permits is to prevent human-caused fires at a time in which dry conditions and low precipitation could cause flames to spread, the city said in a news release issued on Friday.

Several Ontario cities including Mississauga, Burlington and Vaughan also issued similar advisories last week.