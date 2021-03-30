Region of Peel – Investigators from the 22 Division, Criminal Investigations Bureau have located Salina Ouk who was kidnapped from a residence in the City of Brampton.

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, at approximately 3 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Adventura Drive in Brampton, in regards to a disturbance. An interaction occurred between officers and the male suspect, and he subsequently fled the area with the female victim in a vehicle. The vehicle was located unoccupied a short distance away, police said.

On Monday, March 29, 2021 at approximately 7:30 p.m., the female victim, Salina Ouk, arrived at 22 Division by herself. She was transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have had the opportunity to speak with the victim after her treatment and the investigation into locating 21-year-old Kwami Garwood is continuing.

A warrant for the arrest of Kwami Garwood is currently being sought for the following offences:

1) Kidnapping

2) Forcible Confinement

3) Aggravated Assault

4) Assault

5) Possession of a Loaded/Restricted Firearm Without a License

6) Possession of a Firearm Without Being the Holder of a License

7) Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

8) Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing it is Unauthorized x2

Kwami Garwood is still believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone that observes Kwami Garwood is asked to call 9-1-1. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kwami Garwood is asked to call investigators from the 22 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). .

Kwami Garwood is encouraged to speak with legal counsel and make arrangements to surrender to investigators.

Additionally, as a result of information received, investigators have been able to determine that the Kia Soul previously sought is not involved in this incident.