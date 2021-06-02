Brampton, one of the hardest hit Canadian cities during the pandemic, is launching its “Get Back to Better. Vaccinate Brampton.” campaign to build on the momentum seen in the region.

“Get Back to Better. Vaccinate Brampton.” focuses on the personal reasons behind why local influential Bramptonians have made the decision to be vaccinated, and illustrates how, by all residents receiving their vaccinations as they become available to them, the community will protect those around them and get back the aspects of life that they’ve missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials.

“With the onset of the recently warm weather, I know all Brampton residents are seeing glimpses of better days ahead. Vaccines play an absolutely essential role in all of us seeing the people we’ve missed and participating in the group and outdoor activities we love,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “Thank you to those who have received their first dose, and to those who have not and are eligible, please book your vaccination appointment. With a two-dose summer and by following all health and safety measures, we are indeed on track to ‘get back to better’.”

As of May 25, 2021, 357,008 Brampton residents – or 52.3 per cent – have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals aged 12 plus who live, work or attend school in Peel are now eligible to book their first vaccine appointment in Peel Region.

On May 28, 2021, the Ontario government’s announced that it was accelerating the rollout of second shots targeting a two-dose summer. If there is sufficient vaccine supply, it is anticipated that the majority of Ontario residents who choose to receive the vaccine will be able to be fully vaccinated by the end of summer.

Currently, Peel residents 80 years or older are eligible to book their second dose at a shortened interval. More information can be found here.