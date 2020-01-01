Brampton Library announces Summer Reading Club prize winners

Every year, Brampton Library draws together readers of all ages to participate in three summer reading clubs – Brampton Brain Game, for children from birth to age 12; Teen Summer Reading Club and Adult Summer Reading Club. By completing online challenges, 14 lucky participants won grand prizes generously sponsored by the Brampton Real Estate Board. Brampton Brain Game participant Abhi registered for Summer Clubs before July 8 and won the early bird registration prize – a bike donated by the Region of Peel, Sustainable Transportation.

Abhi with his new bike

For the first time, Summer Reading Clubs were completely digital this year. Core activities like book chats, reading logs, programs and challenges were transitioned online for participants to enjoy from home. “We had great engagement with our Summer Clubs, considering that the online format was completely new for customers and staff.” says Kate Alatsas, Manager, Children & Youth. “Combined, Teen and Adult Summer Reading Club participants logged 4,367 books between June 1 and September 8, 2020! Our online programs were a hit too. At Home Trivia has even been extended into the fall.”

Congratulations to the grand prize winners:

Teen Summer Reading Club winners

· Ayesha won 2 Passes to Treetop Trekking Brampton

· Kathryn won Apple AirPods

· Ramneek won a $150 Cineplex/Playdium gift card

· Taran won a $150 gift card for Indigo

Adult Summer Reading Club winners

· Andrea won a $200 President’s Choice Gift Card

· J. Sangha won a Wellness Prize Pack featuring one month of free yoga classes from Modo Yoga Brampton and a Saje Diffuser kit

· Lorena won a CityPASS Toronto for two

· Savitri won a $200 Indigo Gift Card

Adult Summer Reading Club participant, J. Sangha won a Wellness Prize Pack

Given the popularity of online programs and services, and the continued need for social distancing, customers can look forward to a variety of digital programs offered through 2020. For a comprehensive read through all virtual program offerings, browse the current issue of inspiring connections magazine.

You can also visit Brampton Library’s calendar of events to explore virtual programs for all ages and interests.