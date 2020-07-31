Brampton man arrested for mortgage fraud

Last week Peel Regional Police investigators from the Fraud Bureau arrested and charged a man in relation to mortgage services frauds.

Between March 2017 and February 2019, several victims paid money to a mortgage consultant who agreed to process mortgage applications for them. The victims were encouraged to pay in cash and later learned that no work was ever completed. Once their money was received, the consultant ceased all communication with them.

On July 14, Sukhdippal Singh Matharu, a 45-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested and charged with defrauding the public. He was released with conditions and will be attending the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on September 21.

To date, $35,000 has been the total amount of money that has been defrauded.

Investigators believe that there may be more victims. The accused worked in the Greater Toronto Area and operated ‘Popular Mortgages,’ at #5B – 1315 Derry Road East in Mississauga.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators from the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3335. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.