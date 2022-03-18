Investigators with the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau have made an arrest and laid multiple charges after a lengthy investigation into multiple thefts of packages from porches throughout Halton region.
The two-month long investigation linked a series of thefts from residential porches to one suspect, said Halton Police.
On Friday, March 18, 2022, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Brampton, recovered stolen property, and arrested Ravneet Brar (25) of Brampton.
Brar is facing several charges including: Theft Under $5000 (19 counts), Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.
Brar has been released from custody pending a court appearance.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau Detective Constable Matt Ren at 905-825-4777 ext. 2346.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Police also have the following tips for consideration when having packages delivered:
Have packages delivered to your office (work)
Arrange deliveries for when someone will be home
Have the post office hold your package
Have package shipped to a store
Request signature upon delivery
Request carriers place package out of sight
