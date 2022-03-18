Investigators with the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau have made an arrest and laid multiple charges after a lengthy investigation into multiple thefts of packages from porches throughout Halton region.

The two-month long investigation linked a series of thefts from residential porches to one suspect, said Halton Police.

On Friday, March 18, 2022, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Brampton, recovered stolen property, and arrested Ravneet Brar (25) of Brampton.

Brar is facing several charges including: Theft Under $5000 (19 counts), Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Brar has been released from custody pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau Detective Constable Matt Ren at 905-825-4777 ext. 2346.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Police also have the following tips for consideration when having packages delivered:

Have packages delivered to your office (work)

Arrange deliveries for when someone will be home

Have the post office hold your package

Have package shipped to a store

Request signature upon delivery

Request carriers place package out of sight

Media Inquiries: