Police have arrested a 22-year-old man from Brampton in connection with a series of armed robberies that took place last year. This is the second arrest pertaining to the case. A 15-year-old boy was previously arrested a few days ago, on December 28.

Between September 3 and November 21 of 2022, officers from Toronto, Peel, and Halton Regional Police Services responded to fourteen pharmacy robberies and one financial institution robbery committed by a group of suspects, a report said.

It is alleged that a group of boys, travelling in stolen vehicles, committed a series of takeover-style armed robberies. They would rush in and start making demands for narcotics and cash at some incidents they used a handgun, some used a knife, and other suspects used physical violence to control any shoppers or employees inside the stores.

Police said that in most of the pharmacy robberies, the suspects obtained quantities of cash and narcotics, while in the financial institution robbery, the suspects fled empty handed.

Members of Toronto Police Hold Up Squad commenced a collaborative, multi-jurisdictional investigation with the York Regional Police Hold Up Squad, the Peel Regional Police Central Robbery Bureau and the Halton Regional Police Robbery Unit. with continued assistance from the Toronto Police Service – Intelligence Services.

On Thursday, January 5, members of the Hold Up Squad identified and arrested another man, and executed a related Criminal Code search warrant at his address.

Steven Singh, 22, of Brampton faces several charges including thirteen counts of Robbery With Firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.