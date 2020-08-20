Brampton man arrested in connection with several violent robberies

Region of Peel – Investigators from the Central Robbery Bureau have arrested and charged a 20-year-old Brampton man in connection with several violent robberies and continue to appeal to the public in locating another man wanted in connection to those same robberies and a carjacking incident that occurred in Mississauga.

On Friday, July 24, 2020, at approximately 6:45 p.m., a pharmacy located in the area of Credit Woodlands and McBride Ave in the City of Mississauga was robbed by two suspects identified as Teshawn Kerr-Cover and Trestin Cassanova-Alman. No weapons were seen, and there were no physical injuries reported. Both men fled the area in a white Nissan Altima.

These two parties are also wanted for a series of violent armed robberies including:

Bank of Montreal in Mississauga on July 16, 2020

Scotiabank in Barrie on July 17, 2020

Scotiabank in Kitchener on July 22, 2020

Rexall Pharmacy in Toronto on July 22, 2020

Shoppers Drug Mart in Mississauga on July 22, 2020

The white Nissan Altima was used as a getaway vehicle in all of the mentioned robberies.

On Friday, July 24, 2020, the suspect vehicle was located by investigators in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway in Mississauga with another suspect vehicle in the underground parking garage of an apartment building. In total, there were four suspects in two vehicles. Tactical and Rescue Unit officers attempted to stop both of these vehicles, and the suspects attempted to flee. During this interaction, one of the suspects, later identified as Ridwan Dalmar, fired one round from a firearm in his possession. One of the involved vehicles was driven at officers who then returned fire to prevent them from being seriously injured or killed. The two suspect vehicles were disabled, and two occupants were arrested. Ridwan Dalmar, a 20-year-old man from Toronto and Zakariya Dalmar, a 23-year-old man from Waterloo.

Cassanova-Alman and Kerr-Cover, responsible for the earlier pharmacy robbery, managed to flee on foot. While fleeing on foot, Cassanova-Alman approached a pickup truck that was occupied by a family with children. He entered the rear of the vehicle and ordered the family to drive. In fear, the family all attempted to flee from the car. Before they were all able to escape, then he entered the driver’s seat and fled the area with an 8-year-old child. She was located a short time later, uninjured on a side street. The pickup truck was later recovered unoccupied.

An examination at the scene revealed a loaded handgun in one of the vehicles with an extended magazine holding 31 rounds of ammunition. The stolen property from the pharmacy was recovered.

On August 19, 2020, investigators from the Central Robbery Bureau arrested and charged Teshawn Kerr-Cover, a 20-year-old man from Brampton. He was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on August 19, 2020 for the following charges: Robbery x 6, Wear Disguise x 6, Possession Stolen Property, Dangerous Operation and Forcible Confinement.

Trestin Cassanova-Alman, a 19-year-old man from Mississauga is still outstanding. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for the following charges:

Kidnapping

Robbery x7

Disguise with Intent x 6

Dangerous Driving x 2

Possession of Stolen Property

Trestin Cassanova-Alman is described as male, black, 5’8”, 160 lbs.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Trestin Cassanova- Alman is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 . Trestin Cassonova- Alman is encouraged to contact legal representation and make arrangements to turn themselves in to police.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with cellphone, dash cam video, other video footage or anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.