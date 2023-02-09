COMMUNITY

Brampton man charged in alleged lottery scam targeting seniors

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Peel police have arrested and charged a man concerning an alleged lottery scam, which targeted vulnerable elderly victims from across Canada from 2018 to 2022. The fraud totals more than $200,000.00.

Multiple elderly victims were contacted by phone and convinced that they had won a lottery sweepstakes, police said in a news release. The victims who were promised millions of dollars in cash and vehicles, were instructed to send funds to cover fees to collect their winnings.

Investigators from the Fraud Bureau arrested and charged 27-year-old Javaune Ledgister from Brampton with possession of property obtained by crime.

Ledgister was released on an Undertaking and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on March 27 in answer to the charge.

Peel Regional Police is reminding people that scammers will use any means necessary to convince you that their requests are legitimate. Protect yourself, and always avoid sending money or personal information to someone you haven’t met.

Investigators believe that there may be more victims within the GTA and beyond.

Anyone with information pertaining to this matter is asked to contact the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453-3311, ext. 3335. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

