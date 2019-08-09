Brampton man charged with having stolen property worth $100,000

The OPP have arrested and charged a man responsible for having $100,000 worth of stolen property in his possession.

On July 29, Caledon OPP responded to a call in the area of Mayfield Road and Centreville Creek Road in Caledon where they found the property which stolen from an address in Mississauga.

An investigation was conducted, and the following property was recovered:

• Bobcat tractor stolen from Mississauga; approximate value $25,000

• Wacker tamper stolen from Mississauga, approximate value $17,000, and

• Transport truck stolen out of Halton Region; approximate value $60,000

As a result, Gurjinder Pooni, 37, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Pooni is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 29th to answer to the charge. -CINEWS