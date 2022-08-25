COMMUNITY

Brampton man charged with sexual assault in Vaughan Mills store

York police have charged 57-year-old Sunil Modi from Brampton in connection with a sexual assault.

On Wednesday, August 24, at approximately 12 p.m., police were called to a retail store located a 1 Bass Pro Mills Drive in Vaughan for a report of a sexual assault. Officers learned that a 27-year-old female victim was shopping with her children when an unknown male suspect began speaking with her. The male suspect proceeded to take a photo of the woman and her children and then he grabbed the victim and touched her in a sexual manner.

No physical injuries were sustained to the victim or her children.

Through investigation, officers located, identified and arrested the suspect.

Investigators are urging any additional victims or anyone with information to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police – #4 District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

