A Brampton man has died in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto nightclub this weekend.

Police said that 26-year-old Pradeep Brar succumbed to his injuries in hospital, while the second victim, a 24-year-old woman, was treated and released.

Officers who responded to reports of gunfire at a nightclub on King Street West on Sunday at around 3:33 a.m., located two people who had been shot inside. Brar, who was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, died later. The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released, police said in a statement.

There is no suspect information at this time. Any witnesses who were in the nightclub at the time of the shooting, or anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.