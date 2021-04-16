Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his wife Genevieve welcomed a baby girl into their family on Thursday, April 15.

Savannah Francesca Brown was born at 6:08 pm at the Brampton Civic Hospital and weighed 7.93 pounds.

“Savannah, Georgia is where we had dinner the night we got engaged. We always loved the name,” said Mayor Brown in statement announcing the birth of his daughter. “We instantly knew we wanted to name our daughter Savannah one day.”

The Brampton Mayor thanked the hospital and staff for their care.

“I want to extend our appreciation to Dr. Karen Gronau and the entire staff at the hospital for all of their efforts. It is a first -class hospital that has one of the busiest labour and delivery departments in Canada,” he said.