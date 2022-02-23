Brampton mayor says Ontario should follow Quebec’s move to lift mask mandate in schools

At his weekly briefing today, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said that given the province’s strong vaccination rates it is time to begin returning to normalcy.

Brown is of the opinion that Ontario should follow Quebec’s move to lift the mask mandate in schools after March break. Children need to return to normal lives, he said.

On Tuesday Quebec public health announced that masks will no longer be mandatory in elementary and public school classrooms in several regions including Montreal from March 7. Others like Quebec City will have to wait till March 14 as their spring break is a week later. However, students must continue to wear a mask in common areas, when travelling between classrooms and on school transport until further notice.

“I believe Ontario should strongly look at this, Brown said at his press briefing on Wednesday morning. “The province has experienced very strong vaccination rates and this certainly sets up an environment where we can make these moves to get back to normal.”

In Peel Region which comprises of Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon, around 50% of children 5 to 11 and over 90% of residents have received their first dose. “Our community has stepped up and paved the way,” added Brown, “hopefully this means we can get back to normal.”

With just 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Brampton Civic, the mayor said hospital capacity, which was main the reason for the restrictions, is strong and stable. So, its time to start returning to the pre-pandemic normal.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that we can see better days ahead with a community that is normal and functioning like pre-COVID-19,” said Brown.