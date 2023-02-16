Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown wants Federal Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra to recall vehicles that are most susceptible to be stolen because of faulty technology. Most of these operate with keyless ignitions and locks.

“The surge in auto thefts in the City of Brampton and cites all across Canada is occurring in large part because car makers have created technology that can be easily hacked”, Brown in a media release sent early Thursday morning.

The hacking process, called a “relay attack”, has been documented all across Canada. Thieves use the radio frequency from car keys inside your home to trick your car into opening and starting, often stealing vehicles while victims are asleep in their home, his statement read.

“In the old days thieves would hot wire a car. The federal government mandated immobilizers and these dropped dramatically. But the thieves created a work around and now they steal your radio signal before they steal your car, and car thefts have skyrocketed since 2019,” Brown added.

There are around 5 million vehicles in Canada with keyless entry and ignition which are most susceptible to a relay attack, according to Brown’s data.

“Not all may need to be recalled but at least the top ten stolen vehicles should be,” Brown suggested.

“You go to bed as a proud car owner and you wake up as a victim all because car makers won’t give you a $6 item to protect your $60,000 car”, added Brown who thinks every car owner should be given faraday pouches and or offered updated key technology.

“Relay attacks can be prevented and remedied with simple fixes. But car companies have refused to voluntarily recall their cars. It’s time for the federal government to step in and say enough is enough. The minister has that authority under the Motor Vehicle Safety Act,” Brown continued.

“The Insurance Bureau of Canada says auto theft costs Canadians more than $1 billion annually. In Brampton we know that this results in higher car insurance premiums,” the Brampton mayor pointed out.

Brown says something has to be done.

“I am hoping our call to action will inspire other mayors and city councils across Canada to join us in demanding action from the federal government and car makers. This is an urgent and growing safety issue,” said Brown.

Residents can join Mayor Brown by signing an online petition on at www.StopCartheftNow.com