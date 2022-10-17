Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is warning residents about scammers who are sending out texts and emails in his name to obtain personal and financial information.

“I want to let Brampton residents know that there are some “scammers” who are impersonating me by using email and text messages to trick you into giving them your personal and financial information,” Brown said in a media statement. “Not I or my campaign are asking anyone to contribute through any kind of gift card scheme. Donations to my campaign are made according to the rules.”

Brown says it is not known whether the scammers’ motive is fraud or the texts and emails are “dirty tricks” by rival politicians.

“We are unaware if the motivation for this identity theft, impersonation and fraud is regular criminal activity or the political dirty tricks of one of the other campaigns. Regardless we have reported to the police for their investigation,” the statement read.

Phishing emails can often have real consequences for people who give scammers their information, including identity theft. Cybercriminals typically pretend to be reputable companies, friends, or acquaintances in a fake message, which contains a link to a phishing website.

Victims of fraud should contact their nearest police station to file a report. In Peel Region, reports are not taken over the phone. By reporting a scam, police have the information they need to stop fraudsters and help prevent others from becoming victims.