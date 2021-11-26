Brampton is accepting applications for two community grant opportunities, one to support local festivals and events and the other for sport tourism initiatives. These investments will help support the local community and economy in its recovery from COVID-19.

​Sport tourism events play an important role in city building, generating a positive impact on the local economy, community development and civic pride. The Sport Tourism Hosting Program (STHP) provides financial support of up to $50,000 per event to local sport tourism events hosted in Brampton that increase tourist visitation and economic prosperity.

To be eligible to apply, events organizations must be incorporated not-for-profit organizations, events must be hosted in Brampton during the 2022 calendar year, and organizations can apply for a maximum of two sport tourism events per year. Applications are being accepted until January 7, 2022.

The Marquee Festivals and Events Fund (MFE) provides financial support to Brampton’s well-established festivals and events that prioritize collaboration, the goals and actions of the Culture Master Plan and contribute to building Brampton’s identity by aligning with Council priorities.

Eligible applicants may receive funding of up to 50% of eligible expenses to a maximum of $60,000 only once during the calendar year. Applications for events taking place in 2022 are being accepted until January 7, 2022.

For eligibility and application information for both the Sport Tourism Hosting Program and Marquee Festivals and Events Fund, visit brampton.ca/communitygrants.