Brampton’s newest community centre, Riverstone Community Centre, is now open to the public.

Riverstone Community Centre is a renovated 34,000 square foot recreation facility featuring an updated saltwater pool, expanded change rooms and fitness rooms and several multi-purpose rooms. The new community centre also features a fitness area, squash courts and more.

Riverstone Community Centre is located at 195 Don Minaker Drive. Visit www.brampton.ca/riverstone for a full amenity listing and to register for programs.

“We are excited to open Riverstone Community Centre in Brampton, our city’s newest recreation centre,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “The renovations range from health and safety re-fits, to an accessible ramp for the salt water pool, to fitness equipment replacement and more. I encourage everyone to explore the facility.”