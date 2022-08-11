A Brampton real estate agent was viciously attacked in his own driveway by three men last Thursday.

Peel police said the incident took place at around 8:15 a.m. on August 4 in the area of Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road.

In a video of the attack, Mann can be seen entering a white Jeep Rubicon before the three men suddenly approach, a CBC news report said. They break the driver’s side window, open the door, and pull the victim out before dragging him behind the vehicle and beating him with their weapons.

A woman, who has since been identified by CP24 as Mann’s mother, then exits the home to intervene, and the suspects flee.

Mann’s mother told CP24 that her son had received a threat while he was recording a recent episode of his podcast.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is in communication with Peel police and that they have “very strong leads” on the suspects, said CP24.

Investigators say it was a targeted incident and that the motive behind the attack is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Brampton Councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon told CBC that he has visited Mann who has sustained serious injuries but is in very high spirits and looking forward to finding out who the culprits are.

Peel police will be providing an update on the case at 2 pm today.