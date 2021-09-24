The Ken Giles Recreation Centre has Brampton’s first Ninja Course, 25-foot Rockwall and Parkour!

People of all ages and abilities can stay healthy and active with registered 90-minute drop-ins and sessional courses with trained instructors. There is always a new route to take and new obstacles to try.

Run, jump, balance and climb your way through the below features!

Ninja Course

Floating bridge

Incline box jumps

Quad steps

Cheese door

Suspended staircase

Cargo nets

Hanging rings

Rockwall

Hang boards

Boulder wall

Climbing wall with 10 runs

Parkour

Balance obstacles

Parkour obstacles

Incline box jumps

Angle run

Balance beams

Anyone can register for a drop-in starting September 20, or instructor-led program for the fall session, which begins October 17. The course is open to children ages four and up, youth and adults, between 30 and 275 pounds.

Register to try the new obstacle course at www.brampton.ca/rockwall.