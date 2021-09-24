The Ken Giles Recreation Centre has Brampton’s first Ninja Course, 25-foot Rockwall and Parkour!
People of all ages and abilities can stay healthy and active with registered 90-minute drop-ins and sessional courses with trained instructors. There is always a new route to take and new obstacles to try.
Run, jump, balance and climb your way through the below features!
Ninja Course
- Floating bridge
- Incline box jumps
- Quad steps
- Cheese door
- Suspended staircase
- Cargo nets
- Hanging rings
Rockwall
- Hang boards
- Boulder wall
- Climbing wall with 10 runs
Parkour
- Balance obstacles
- Parkour obstacles
- Incline box jumps
- Angle run
- Balance beams
Anyone can register for a drop-in starting September 20, or instructor-led program for the fall session, which begins October 17. The course is open to children ages four and up, youth and adults, between 30 and 275 pounds.
Register to try the new obstacle course at www.brampton.ca/rockwall.