Brampton Recreation offering virtual fitness and craft tutorials to keep residents active

Brampton Recreation is offering virtual fitness and craft tutorials for all ages.

The online program, Recreation at Home, is accessible and available anytime, to help Bramptonians stay mentally and physically engaged as the weather gets colder and gyms are closed, program creators said.

“Recreation at Home was an intuitive progression for our team when COVID-19 happened,” said Tracey Zettle, Recreation Active Living Programmer, City of Brampton. “We wanted to make sure residents had options and ways to continue staying active. With online tutorials, residents can scroll through the videos, pick the ones they like, and follow along.”

Since April, the team has created more than 40 videos. In these videos, Recreation staff, who would typically run programming and support at community centres in Brampton, guide viewers through sessions of Yoga, kickboxing, Pilates, and many more exercises.

Instructional arts and crafts videos are also available, where participants of all ages can learn how to make their own lava lamp, friendship bracelets, mug cake and much more.

Zettle is urging users to “leave comments under the videos to let us know how you liked them” as well as engage with other participants.

Whether you’re looking for a quick midday body break, something to get you moving after work, or need to keep the kids crafty and entertained, Recreation at Home has something for everyone, say program officials.

New videos continue to be added to the gallery.