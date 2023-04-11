As spring begins, Brampton is reminding residents that they all have a role to play in maintaining the quality of their city.

“We all have a role to play in ensuring a healthy and seamless spring season,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. Our City of Brampton bylaw team works year-round to keep our community safe and clean. As the warmer weather returns, we can assist the team in ensuring we can all enjoy our neighbourhoods by maintaining property standards and abiding noise and parking bylaws.”

The City outlined a few ways to be a good neighbour like keeping the sidewalk clear (not blocking sidewalks or streets with vehicles) as well as following regulations on noise and nuisances.

Other considerations include maintaining yard spaces to meet property standards, ensuring a clean and tidy state, free from unsightly and hazardous condition.

Residents are also reminded that parking on city streets is not permitted between the hours of 2am to 6am, or for more than three hours at a time unless a parking consideration has been obtained.

“As we welcome warmer weather and get outdoors, there are a few key things we can do to be a good neighbour and create safe spaces where all can thrive. Please help us take care of our city and community by being mindful of noise creation, where you’re parking and your overall property maintenance. A little goes a long way in ensuring we’re all looked after,” added Ward 1 and 5 Councillor Rowena Santos who is also Chair of Brampton’s Legislative Services.