With Victoria Day around the corner, Brampton is reminding residents that the use, purchase, discharge, possession, display, sale and offering the sale of fireworks in the city is prohibited.

Fireworks include but are not limited to consumer fireworks (such as sparklers, roman candles, fountains, ground spinners, burning school houses), display fireworks (such as rockets, bombshells, maroons), and prohibited fireworks (such as flying lanterns, cherry bombs, M-80s, flash bombs).

The City says when fireworks are discharged from a private property, the property owner is deemed to have permitted, allowed or caused their use, and may face charges associated with the offence.

Penalties for failing to comply range from $500 to $1,000, and may reach up to $100,000 if a court summons is issued, the City said in a statement.

Residents can report the use or sale of fireworks by calling 3-1-1, via the 3-1-1 app, or online at www.brampton.ca.

Following a surge in complaints post-Diwali last October, All fireworks are prohibited in Brampton.

The fireworks ban includes the use, sale, offer, display, purchase, distribution, possession and discharge of any fireworks or explosives within the City.

In 2022, the Service Brampton team received 1,491 calls related to fireworks, up from 492 in 2018. Out of these, more than 1,000 fireworks complaints were received during Diwali celebrations in October.