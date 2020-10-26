Brampton Soccer Centre to be renamed ‘Save Max Sports Centre’

The Brampton Soccer Centre, located at 1495 Sandalwood Parkway East, will soon have a new name – Save Max Sports Centre.

On September 30, Brampton City Council approved a 15-year agreement between the City of Brampton and Save Max Real Estate Inc. for exterior naming rights to the Brampton Soccer Centre for $2,512,500. The agreement has been finalized and this move is in line with the City’s sponsorship strategy approved by City Council in March 2019.

“I am pleased to announce that the Brampton Soccer Centre will soon be renamed Save Max Sports Centre. This is a significant step forward for the City and a substantial community investment. We have heard from residents about finding non-tax revenue sources with minimal impact on residents. Sponsorship and naming rights is a new avenue of generating revenue that will benefit the community,” said Mayor Patrick Brown.

The City will begin changing the exterior signage, as well as road signage, wayfinding, administrative and promotional materials over the next couple of months.

To give back to the community, Save Max Real Estate Inc. will be sponsoring a free after-school drop-in basketball program to Brampton youth ages 10 to 13 at the Save Max Sports Centre, officials said in a statement. As a designated youth-friendly community, investing in youth programming remains a key priority for the City.

“Brampton holds a very special corner in my heart since this was my first home when I moved to Canada in 2003, and it has since offered me so much support and success. We at Save Max are excited about this new partnership, ” said Raman Dua, Chief Executive Officer and Owner, Save Max Real Estate Inc. “We get very enthusiastic and involved when it comes to our younger generation. We believe that investing in recreational activities plays a big role in youth development, offering a healthy environment to grow. We feel fortunate to be able to give back to the city in this way, and feel that doing something good for the community now is also our way of saying Thank You,” added Dua.

The 152,000 square foot facility is home to three indoor turf fields, a designated dance studio, and a year-round, state-of-the-art gymnasium equipped with three basketball courts that can be converted into a full-sized FIBA centre court. Outdoor amenities include sports fields, a basketball court, spray pad, and playground.

New amenities planned for completion this fall include two lit artificial turf fields, a seasonal dome structure, a three-lane 60-metre running track, and a pavilion. On average, the facility welcomes 75,000 visitors each month.

Secondary naming rights are available for the indoor fields and courts as well as the new outdoor amenities.