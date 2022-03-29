The Brampton Sports Hall of Fame (BSHF) welcomes six new inductees for excellence in sport in 2022.

Guyana-born Praimnauth (Praim) Persaud will be inducted into the Builder category for his dedication to cricket. This former cricket player and administrator was also inducted in the United States of America Cricket Hall of Fame in 2020 for his 45 years of service to the growth and development of the sport. He has played a major role in cricket’s growth in Brampton, wherein cricket has expanded from 15 clubs to 62 in just five years.

Dev Sharma will be inducted into the Veteran category for his dedication to track and field. He has garnered many medals, even after he turned 80 in 2015. From 1988 to 2016, he collected 203 medals, including medals at the Canadian Masters Athletics Indoor and Outdoor Championships and the Ontario Masters Athletics Indoors and Outdoor Championships. He has also competed and won medals at the 2016 Canada 55+ Games in Brampton and the Brampton District 55+ Games.

The other inductees are Frank Fascia (Builder category – baseball), Pat O’Toole (Athlete category – lacrosse), Tamara Tatham (Athlete category – basketball) and Wally Slocki (Veteran category – martial arts).

“Congratulations to the Brampton Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022! This year’s inductees have made outstanding contributions and achievements in sport in our community, demonstrating leadership and drive along the way. We are so proud that these inductees call Brampton home,” said Mayor Patrick Brown.

The 41st annual Brampton Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 3 at 6 pm at The Rose Brampton.

If you know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to sports in Brampton, download a nomination form for 2023! Nominations will be accepted until June 15, 2022.