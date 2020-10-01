Brampton suspends interest and penalties for overdue property taxes until December 31

​Yesterday, Brampton City Council approved to suspend all interest and penalties for overdue property tax payments until December 31.

Initially, the City suspended penalties and interest charges until August 19. Extending the relief program from August 20 through December 31 will provide additional financial relief for residents and businesses in this difficult time, a City officials said in a media statement.

Overdue tax notices will be mailed in October to inform property owners of any amounts owing.

The City clarified that the announcement does not mean a cancellation of overdue taxes. Taxpayers are required to pay all tax amounts indicated on their final tax bill, which was issued in June. Only the interest and penalties on any overdue amounts during August to December are suspended.

All amounts must be received by the City before December 31, to avoid further penalties and interest from accruing on any overdue balance at that time. Taxpayers not experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to continue to make their property tax payments by the due dates.

Final regular instalment due dates are September 23, October 21, November 18, 2020. Details of payment options are available on the City website.

Monthly pre-authorized payments (PTP), final tax payment withdrawals will occur in September, October, November and December.

For any inquiries, visit https://www.brampton.ca/EN/residents/Taxes-Assessment/Pages/PenaltyandInterest.aspx.

