Brampton to contribute $2.5 million for Sheridan’s health care centre

Brampton City Council has approved $2.5 million in funding to support Sheridan College’s new Centre for Healthy Communities.

The Centre which is expected to help alleviate the strain on local hospitals and address the region’s hallway health care by chronic disease management through interprofessional, preventative care. It will train the next generation of nurses and allied health professionals as well as increase post-secondary options in Brampton by adding graduate certificates in Clinical Kinesiology, Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Research, and, pending provincial approval, Bachelors of Nursing and Osteopathy. 

Brampton’s funding complements Sheridan’s $20 million investment and will support planning and consultation toward a new building at the Davis campus. Some of the new programming will begin as early as fall, while the rest will become available pending approvals and development of the new spaces.

“The City of Brampton is dedicated to strengthening our local health care system to one that fosters local talent, creates economic growth and meets the needs of our residents. Not only will this commitment to Sheridan College’s new Centre for Healthy Communities improve the availability of health care for our residents, but also strengthen sustainable economic development locally, helping attract and retain jobs and talent, including an estimated 200 to 500 full-time jobs at the Sheridan campus in Brampton alone,” said Mayor Patrick Brown.

The new Healthy Communities is projected to be a living lab of innovation and partnerships between students, academics, medical professionals, technology innovators, social service providers and residents.

