Brampton to give away 500 trees to residents this September!

Brampton is celebrating Tree Month with a host of events and initiatives, including a huge tree giveaway.

The City will be giving away 500 trees (150 per location) to Brampton residents, officials said in a news release.

Tree giveaway dates are as follows:

  • Gore Meadows Recreation Centre, Saturday, September 24, 9 to 11 am
  • Bramalea Ltd Community Park, Saturday, September 24, 1 to 3 pm
  • Susan Fennel Sports Plex, Sunday, September 25, 9 to11 am
  • Creditview Sandalwood Park, Sunday, September 25, 1 to 3 pm

Residents can select from Red Maple, Red Oak, Ironwood, Blue Beech or White Spruce trees or Nannyberry or Serviceberry shrubs.

Bramptonians are encouraged to snap photos of their favourite tree or trees in the city and share them on social media using #BramptonTrees for a chance to be featured on channel @CityBrampton and website at www.brampton.ca/trees!

The city is also hosting a tree-themed colouring contest which runs until October 1, and includes a separate children and adult category.

“Brampton is a Green City, and we are actively working to protect our city’s urban forest and plant One Million Trees by 2040! Since of the start of the program in 2020, 6,103 trees have been planted by the City and 18,035 additional trees have been planted by our City partners and community for a total of 24,138 trees – and counting! Trees provide so many benefits, including cleaner air, reducing the effects of climate change, increasing property values, and beautifying our community,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “Join us in celebrating our city’s trees this September for Brampton Tree Month!”

