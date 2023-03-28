Metrolinx has announced a number of service changes for customers travelling on the Kitchener and Milton GO lines.

New, two-way weekend GO Train service is being introduced on the Kitchener Line, which means customers travelling between Brampton and Toronto can now do so all week long.

As of April 8, the service will run hourly in both directions between Mount Pleasant GO and Union Station according to a Metrolinx service update posted on its website. The first eastbound trip will depart Mount Pleasant GO at 7:49 a.m. and the last trip will depart at 10:49 p.m. On the other end, the first westbound trip will depart Union Station at 8:51 a.m. and the last trip will depart at 11:51 p.m.

The service will be complimented with new weekend GO Buses servicing Waterloo, Kitchener, and Guelph. Those buses, routes 30 and 33, will seamlessly connect with GO Trains at Mount Pleasant and Bramalea GO Stations.

The new rail service will replace existing weekend GO Bus service on route 31 but won’t service the Etobicoke North GO station – customers will have to check schedules before traveling.

More trips are coming for the Milton Line, although there is no news of an all-day GO train service and the bus to downtown Toronto via Mississauga has been removed.

Starting April 10, customers travelling on the Milton Line will also have two more train options during weekday morning and afternoon rush, Metrolinx has said. In the morning, one additional trip will depart Milton GO Station at 6:59 a.m., arriving at Union Station at 8:03 a.m. And in the afternoon, one additional trip will depart Union Station at 6:25 p.m., arriving at Milton GO at 7:27 p.m.

Metrolinx is also adjusting existing service to provide more consistent departure times. The 6:44 a.m. train from Milton GO will depart 15 minutes earlier, at 6:29 a.m.

The 5:10 p.m. train from Union Station will depart 15 minutes earlier, at 4:55 p.m.

A major adjustment to GO Bus Route 21 from April 8 changes how customers travel to and from Milton and downtown Toronto.

Instead of going to Union Station Bus Terminal, Route 21 variants will connect directly with Lakeshore West Line GO Train service at Oakville, Clarkson and Port Credit GO stations. Metrolinx spokesperson Mike Winterburn says this provides customers with a more reliable and consistent service in and out of the city – as it will be less dependent on traffic in and out of Toronto. However this means customers will now travel by two modes of transport – bus and train.

The new routing will reportedly also provide more connections to GO Bus services that run along Hwy 407