Brampton to have public Diwali fireworks display in 2020

A new annual public fireworks display has been green lighted by Brampton’s City Hall starting in 2020.

The city currently hosts two annual fireworks displays on Canada Day (July 1) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31). At its September 16 meeting, council approved a third at Garden Square to celebrate Diwali.

“Diwali is part of a five-day festival celebrated with music, lights, fireworks and traditional sweets. The Festival of Lights is observed on the day of ‘Amavasya’ or new moon, the 15th day of Kartik, according to the Hindi calendar,” wrote cultural services manager Kelly Stahl in a council report.

The report added that the 2011 census counted 161,180 Hindu and Sikh residents in Brampton, or approximately 30 per cent of the city’s population.

“More broadly, the census data reports a total 236,170 Hindu and Sikh population within the Peel Region and close to 500,000 across the Greater Toronto Area, indicating significant visitor potential to this event from beyond Brampton’s borders,” said Stahl.

Originally, the city was aiming to hold the two-hour inaugural event at the end of this month to celebrate Diwali/Bandi Chhor Divas on October 27, but council figured it could happen in 2020 to ensure better preparation and consultation with community stakeholders. The event is expected to cost the city approximately $90,000. -CINEWS