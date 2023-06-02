COMMUNITY

Brampton is inviting residents and businesses to join a Tele Town Hall on June 8 from 8 to 9:30 pm to discuss the Ontario government’s decision to dissolve the Region of Peel in 2025 and what a fair dissolution means for the city.

Members of Council and City staff would like to receive input from residents on the dissolution process, which will inform Brampton’s position on future advocacy to the province and soon to be announced Transition Board.

The City will be highlighting how Brampton residents have supported Mississauga’s growth, through the Region of Peel since 1974, and outline the costs and expenses the City expects will be reimbursed through the dissolution process.

Tele Town Hall attendees will be hosted by Mayor Patrick Brown and include Michael Palleschi, Chair, Planning & Development and Regional Councillor Wards 2 & 6; Marlon Kallideen, Chief Administrative Officer; Steve Ganesh, Commissioner, Planning Building & Growth Management; and Nash Damer, Treasurer.

To participate by phone, register your phone number to confirm participation and receive a call the evening of June 8 at Let’s Connect Brampton.

Residents can also listen online on the night of at https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=15626.

