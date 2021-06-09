Today Brampton announced that it will be providing small to medium-sized businesses with free COVID-19 rapid screening kits. Dubbed StaySafe, the program conducted in partnership with RIC Centre and Communitech, will help to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure a swift local economic recovery, said City officials.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted our local businesses and the greater Brampton community, Said Mayor Patrick Brown. “By continuing to work together and utilizing all the tools available to us – physical distancing, wearing masks, practising good hygiene and following all public health measures, in addition to rapid screening – we all get one step closer to seeing the people we’ve missed, participating in the activities we love and safely enjoying our amazing Brampton businesses. I thank our partners at RIC Centre and Communitech, and encourage all small and medium-sized businesses in Brampton to secure your rapid test screening kits through the StaySafe program.”

Funded by the federal and provincial governments, the StaySafe program is free for all businesses with fewer than 150 employees who can’t work from home or physically distance while at work.

The rapid antigen point-of-care screening tests allow employees to test themselves before work and see the results of that test within minutes. If an employee tests positive, an employer can then send them to the nearest COVID testing centre for more conclusive testing without running the risk of exposing other employees to the virus.

The opportunity is open to Brampton organizations with 150 or fewer employees.​ Training and registration are required for participation in this program before picking up a first order. Organizations can learn more about the program and sign up at https://www.brampton.ca/EN/Business/BEC/whatsNew/Pages/Rapid-Testing.aspx.

Businesses with over 150 employees can order directly from the Ontario government portal.

Under Step One of the Province’s Roadmap to Reopen, non-essential retail is permitted at 15 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold, and essential and other select retail is permitted at 25 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold. As businesses prepare to reopen, rapid antigen testing will not only help protect workers, but will also help Brampton residents feel confident entering local businesses.