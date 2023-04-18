COMMUNITY

Brampton Transit announces fare increase

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Brampton Transit cash and PRESTO fares will be increasing next month, the City announced this week.

City Council approved a recommendation by Brampton Transit in the 2023 Budget to change prices for adults, youth and non-resident seniors after freezing fares for three years.

As of May 1, the approximate 10% increase will result in cash and credit card fares rising from $4.00 to $4.50. 

PRESTO e-Purse will increase to $3.40, the PRESTO Weekly Pass to $37.50 and PRESTO Monthly Pass to $141.25 for adults aged 20 to 64. 

For youth aged 13-19 years, the new PRESTO e-Purse fare will be $2.80, PRESTO Weekly Pass $30.25  and PRESTO Monthly Pass $118. 

PRESTO e-Purse fares for a non-Brampton Resident will be $1.75. 

The increase will not apply to fares for children under 12 or seniors who are Brampton residents.  

Brampton senior residents will continue to ride free as a part of the Brampton Senior Resident Free Annual Fare Pass Program launched in 2022.

With ridership levels rising beyond pre-pandemic levels, to over 31 million in 2022, Brampton Transit will be adding close to 84,000 service hours to support the increased demand.

