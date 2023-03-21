Brampton Transit is urging riders and residents to provide feedback on its annual service plan.

Starting March 28, the Brampton Transit team will be at three locations in the city highlighting proposed route and schedule changes, and gathering public input.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday, March 28 from 5 to 8 pm at Cassie Campbell Community Centre, 1050 Sandalwood Parkway West

Thursday, March 30 from 2 to 5 pm at Bramalea Civic Centre, 150 Central Park Drive

Wednesday, April 5 from 5 to 8 pm at Gore Meadows Community Centre, 10150 The Gore Road

Information on proposed service changes will also be available at bramptontransit.com starting Monday, March 27 until Friday, April 7, along with an online comment form.

The city says information gathered will inform future transit service planning.