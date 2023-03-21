COMMUNITY

Brampton transit wants public input on its annual service plan

CanIndia News
Brampton Transit is urging riders and residents to provide feedback on its annual service plan.

Starting March 28, the Brampton Transit team will be at three locations in the city highlighting proposed route and schedule changes, and gathering public input.

The dates and locations are as follows:

  • Tuesday, March 28 from 5 to 8 pm  at Cassie Campbell Community Centre, 1050 Sandalwood Parkway West  
  • Thursday, March 30 from 2 to 5 pm at Bramalea Civic Centre, 150 Central Park Drive   
  • Wednesday, April 5 from 5 to 8 pm at Gore Meadows Community Centre, 10150 The Gore Road  

Information on proposed service changes will also be available at bramptontransit.com starting Monday, March 27 until Friday, April 7, along with an online comment form.

The city says information gathered will inform future transit service planning.

