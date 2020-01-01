Brampton woman arrested for airline ticket scam

Peel police investigators from the Fraud Bureau have arrested and charged a woman in relation to an advanced-fee airline ticket scam.

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Amarjeet Kaur Saini, a 41-year-old woman from Brampton, was arrested and charged with Defraud the Public. She was released with conditions and will be attending the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton on December 21, 2020.

Between 2018 and 2019, the woman, who purported to be an Air Canada employee, offered cheap airline tickets for sale on Kijiji and communicated with her victims via WhatsApp, without ever meeting with them in person. Victims purchased airline tickets from the woman and made payments to her for the tickets. However, upon arriving at the airport on the day of their flights, the victims discovered that their tickets had been cancelled.

To date, $35,465.70 has been the total amount of money that has been defrauded. Investigators believe that there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators from the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3335. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.