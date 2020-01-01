Canindia News

Brampton woman arrested for airline ticket scam

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0114

Peel police investigators from the Fraud Bureau have arrested and charged a woman in relation to an advanced-fee airline ticket scam.

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Amarjeet Kaur Saini, a 41-year-old woman from Brampton, was arrested and charged with Defraud the Public. She was released with conditions and will be attending the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton on December 21, 2020.

Between 2018 and 2019, the woman, who purported to be an Air Canada employee, offered cheap airline tickets for sale on Kijiji and communicated with her victims via WhatsApp, without ever meeting with them in person. Victims purchased airline tickets from the woman and made payments to her for the tickets. However, upon arriving at the airport on the day of their flights, the victims discovered that their tickets had been cancelled.

To date, $35,465.70 has been the total amount of money that has been defrauded. Investigators believe that there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators from the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3335. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Restaurants need urgent support to survive indoor dining closures, says industry association

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Royal Canadian Legion presents first poppy to Governor General Julie Payette

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Roche Canada investing $500 million in new Mississauga operations hub

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

York Region to enter modified stage 2 from Monday – Update

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Mangot Prabhkaran arrested for 5 retail robberies in Brampton

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

RCMP issues Canada-wide warrant for Mississauga “money mule” connected to telephone scams

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Seniors urged to file taxes before benefits are stopped

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

New electricity rates for Ontario homes and small businesses from November 1

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Halton police hosting information event on ‘vehicle modification’ in Burlington this Saturday

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More