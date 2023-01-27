Bramalea Civic Centre located at 150 Central Park Drive in Brampton will be home to the new Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) School of Medicine.

Provincial, city and TMU (formerly known as Ryerson University) officials made the announcement about Brampton’s new medical school Friday morning.

“Today is a momentous day for Brampton as we announce the Civic Centre being home to the first medical school in the GTA in over a hundred years,” said a beaming Mayor Patrick Brown. “This school and the City’s second hospital being built at Peel Memorial will help address the healthcare emergency in Brampton and ensures the next generation of healthcare practitioners can train locally right here in the city. It is a home run for our City and I want to specifically thank Councillor Santos and Councillor Singh who over the last four years despite opposition never gave up on this dream of additional post-secondary options for our residents.”

The Civic Centre is strategically located within the City’s health and life sciences cluster, and was selected for its proximity to both the Brampton Civic and Peel Memorial Hospitals as well as its accessibility to municipal transportation, GO transit and highway systems. The site also meets the space requirements to build a school of medicine that will require 250,000 square feet for classrooms, offices, research facilities and an integrated health clinic.

Brampton will invest $20 million of funding to support building renovations required for programing and operations of the School of Medicine.

In 2021, Brampton City Council voted in favour of a $1 million planning grant to help fund a future School of Medicine in the city, matching the funding invested by the provincial government earlier that year. In March 2022, the province announced its plans for expanding medical school education to build a stronger, more resilient healthcare system, including adding 80 undergraduate seats and 95 postgraduate positions for the TMU University School of Medicine in Brampton when it opens in 2025.

The school of medicine will be working with William Osler Health System (Osler) as TMU’s primary clinical partner. Osler will support the school of medicine in providing the clinical learning environment for undergraduate medical education, other health professionals’ education, residency training and professional development.

“We are committed to creating a school of medicine to meet the diverse needs of the Brampton and Peel Region community and today, with a location secured, we are one step closer. I am incredibly thankful to our partners, the City of Brampton and the Province of Ontario, for their investments that will help us bring to life our shared vision for a brighter future for medical education in the region and the province,” said Mohamed Lachemi, TMU President and Vice-Chancellor.