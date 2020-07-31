Brampton’s Nurturing Neighbourhoods Program goes virtual

The City of Brampton’s Nurturing Neighbourhoods Program returns on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. To protect the health and safety of staff and residents, the program is moving online this year.

The Nurturing Neighbourhoods Program aims to improve civic engagement, empower residents to play an active role in enhancing their neighbourhood and connect them with resources.

There are three new ways for residents to learn more about their neighbourhood and share what is important to them online:

Virtual walks – 15 pre-recorded walks will be posted on the city’s website on scheduled dates. Residents are encouraged to take these walks virtually or use the provided tools to take these walks independently in person, while maintaining physical distance. Neighbourhood survey – the city wants to understand the community’s neighbourhoods and how residents interact within them. Residents are encouraged to take the online survey for their area. Online mapping tool – an online mapping tool will allow residents to identify opportunities, concerns and changes within their neighbourhood.

For more information on Nurturing Neighbourhoods and a complete list of virtual neighbourhood walks, visit www.brampton.ca/neighbourhoods.

Nurturing Neighbourhoods launched in 2019 to take community feedback, connect residents to resources and, in the long term, create an action plan tailored specifically to local neighbourhoods.

The City completed 11 Nurturing Neighbourhood walks in 2019, attended by more than 400 residents.