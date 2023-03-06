BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Branch office of WTC to be opened soon in Kolkata: Mamata

A branch office of New York’s renowned World Trade Center will be opened in Kolkata shortly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

“A team of their representatives will be coming to Kolkata on March 21. They will sign a memorandum of understanding with the state government on this count. This will strengthen our ties with the international business communities in the coming days,” she told the mediapersons.

She said “Kolkata acts as an important gateway to entire eastern India”.

“That is why this city has been chosen as the principal city of eastern India. We too want Kolkata to be the principal corridor of industrial activities in the eastern part of the country,” the Chief Minister said.

She also said that the process for identifying the land for setting up the branch office of the World Trade Center has already started.

“This is really a matter of pride for our city that it has got the preference over all other eastern Indian cities in the matter,” the Chief Minister added.

