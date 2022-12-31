For popularising and establishing market in Canada, members of the Himachali Pravasi Global Association (HPGA) met High Commissioner of India to Canada, Sanjay Verma, in Ottawa to brand Himachal Pradesh’s handicrafts and artifacts in the country that contains the world’s eighth largest Indian diaspora.

“We discussed various topics, including One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, to promote Himachali handloom, Kangra tea, morel and state tourism in Canada,” Himachal-origin Bhagya Chander, HPGA President, told IANS over phone.

He said Verma assured them that his office will support and guide them on ODOP, geographical indication (GI) linkage and other ways to promote Himachal and its culture in Canada.

HPGA members on Friday discussed the HPGA’s vision and mission with Verma and made him aware about the projects which the HPGA is doing along with its associated counterparts across the globe in 18 countries, comprising the US, Canada, England, Ireland, Scotland, Germany, the Netherlands and Japan.

Earlier for the first time in history, ‘natti’ of the hill state was performed in Parliament Hill in Ottawa by the HPGA members during celebration of Hindu Heritage Month in November.

The hill state is known for the art of embroidery on the Chamba rumal (handkerchief), as it is known, that originated and flourished in the princely hill state of Chamba (now Chamba district) in the 16th and 17th centuries where the Chamba school of miniature paintings got royal patronage.

The state government has got the Chamba handkerchief, the Kullu shawl and Kangra tea registered under the GI of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.

The registration of these items under the GI Act helped the artisans, producers and others in marketing their original products around the world.

The GI registration is a community patent in which instead of an individual, the entire community of artisans, producers and other stakeholders of a particular area are benefited.

The state-run Himachal Handicraft and Handloom Corp is also conducting special training for artisans in the art of embroidery on the Chamba ‘rumal’, Chamba and Kangra schools of miniature paintings, metal artifacts and leather products, mainly Chamba chappals.

20221231-061802