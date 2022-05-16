Brand Zenith, one of India’s most venerable brands, is all set to return to the market with a comprehensive product development and distribution strategy.

According to sources, the brand is set to take a new leap of growth with a sound strategy in place and it is backed up with an exceptional resurrection plan duly supported by commensurate funds from an investing partner.

“We are extremely delighted to relaunch the brand Zenith at such an exciting time. The computer and laptop segment is poised for technology-led transformation, and we are confident in our ability to leverage our existing capabilities to fill in the gaps in the affordable segment of the business and to further evolve the market with the latest innovations,” SG Corporate Mobility Pvt. Ltd., which has taken over the brand, was quoted as saying.

“There is a huge latent need gap existing in the market currently, where SG Group, under brand Zenith, will offer the most relevant solution to redefine the prevailing UI/UX. The relaunch demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing the best products to the country’s rapidly expanding customer base,” it added.

SG Corporate Mobility Pvt. Ltd. is a well-established business conglomerate with over 25 years of experience in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, durables and telecom.

Brand Zenith pioneered innovation in the laptop and PC business in India with the introduction of computer processor-based systems and peripherals, high-performance MS-D machines, and touch screens, becoming the first one to introduce UNIX, CPM, and networking in the country.

Brand Zenith’s re-entry under the SG Corporate Mobility Pvt. Ltd. this year is in line with its growth strategy, which is carefully tailored to suit current market requirements.

The revival of the brand is believed to be driven by a slew of high-end, performance-based equipment and devices, targeted toward new-age enterprises, and individual consumers who are on the lookout for exceptional products to meet their everyday requirements.

According to SG Corporate Mobility Pvt. Ltd., they are the “owners of Zenith Brand for PCs and all items under class 9”.

Reacting to earlier media reports, the company said that “we have nothing to do with the company Zenith Computers Ltd or with the logo published inadvertently. We regret this error and the inconvenience caused to anyone, if any”.

20220516-160557