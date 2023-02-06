British American singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, whose music spans multiple genres, gave an electrifying performance at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. She performed a fiery rendition of her song ‘Broken Horses’, which won Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song at the ceremony.

After a show-opening performance from Bad Bunny and monologue from host Trevor Noah, Brandi Carlile helped kick off the 65th annual Grammys with her performance. She was joined by her regular band and backing vocalists Lucius for the segment, which was introduced by her wife Catherine Shepherd and two daughters, who promised the artist would “rock everyone’s faces off.”

Although the performance won’t go down as her most memorable Grammy performance, that bar is high, it was a rollicking performance by her.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

