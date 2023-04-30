SCI-TECHWORLD

Brave removes Microsoft Bing from its search results page

NewsWire
0
0

Privacy-focused web browser and search engine Brave has announced that it will no longer use Microsoft’s Bing search as a source for its web searches.

“Every Web search result seen in Brave Search is now served by our own index. We’ve removed all search API (Application Programming Interface) calls to Bing,” Brave said in a blogpost.

The announcement follows Microsoft’s recent decision to implement significant price increases for third-party use of its search API.

Brave called the price increase “unprecedented”.

“We feared for the continuity of the Bing service, which turned out to be a prescient concern, as Microsoft recently announced an unprecedented increase in its API pricing. This created undue pressure for search engines that rely partly or fully on the Bing Search API. The consequences of their reliance on Bing will play out in the following months when their long-term contracts expire,” Brave said.

With Bing no longer in the picture, Brave Search will now exclusively rely on its own index, at least as the default option.

“By default, Brave Search users will now receive 100 per cent of results from the Brave Index, giving users fully independent results,” the company said.

Brave users who feel that they are not receiving satisfactory results from their searches have the option to integrate Google search results as a fallback.

Additionally, they can choose to participate in Brave’s Web Discovery Project, which helps the browser build its index.

Moreover, the company stated that it is planning to release the Brave Search API to power other search applications in the near future.

With this, developers and companies will be able to build search experiences that compete on quality with Big Tech, according to the company.

20230430-182603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Digital transformation spending in India to reach $85 bn by 2026

    Snapdeal to go live on govt’s ONDC network next month

    Google For Startups announces its next cohort with 20 Indian startups

    Hubble telescope on halt after trouble with payload computer: NASA