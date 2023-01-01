INDIA

Brawl at New Year party in Greater Noida after women forced for selfies

NewsWire
0
0

A major ruckus took place in a housing society in Greater Noida during a New Year eve party when some men tried to force women for selfies.

Two men have been arrested, while a search is on to trace the remaining accused, officials said.

According to reports, a group of men were trying to take selfies with two women at the new year bash in Gaur City First Avenue Society on Saturday night, which led to a heated argument between their husbands and the accused.

The accused then dragged the two men and thrashed them. Some other residents and security guards, who tried to intervene, also sustained injuries.

A resident of the society said that the men were trying to forcibly take selfies with his wife and his friend’s wife.

After they objected to this, the men hit him and his friend.

“Some other people were also injured when they intervened and tried to rescue us,” he added.

The police spokesman said that four people have been admitted to a hospital.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

20230101-155202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Miscreant attack Church priest with sword in K’taka

    CAA is BJP’s ‘jumla’, says Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee in Assam

    Two injured as robbers open fire at jewellery shop in Hyderabad

    Benetton launches new e-shop