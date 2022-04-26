A 30-year-old man was killed in a brawl at a bar in Noida, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Brijesh, a resident of village Hasanpur, district Chapra, Bihar.

According to the official, the incident took place around 11.00 p.m. on Monday during a party at a bar named Lost Lemon, Garden Galleria mall.

“A scuffle broke out between some people who had gone to the said bar for a party and the staff of the bar over the payment of bills,” the police said.

During the brawl, Brijesh sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“He succumbed to his injuries during the treatment,” the official said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 39 police station.

The police have identified the suspects and also detained some staff members of the said bar.

“We have all the CCTV footage of the incident and further necessary legal action is being taken,” the official added.

