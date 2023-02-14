INDIALIFESTYLE

Brawl at UP wedding over ‘Paneer’

NewsWire
0
0

A brawl broke out at a wedding because the bride’s family did not serve ‘Paneer’ at the feast.

The groom’s ‘phoopha’ (aunt’s husband) threw a fit on the issue and both sides came to blows.

A video of the incident has been shared on social media. In the clip posted on Twitter, guests at the wedding are seen violently hitting each other. The video also featured a woman trying to stop a man from joining the mob.

Unfortunately, the woman’s efforts were in vain. There were also others who tried their best to diffuse the situation.

The video garnered several views and comments on the social platform.

While many expressed their genuine concerns about people’s inability to deal with trivial matters peacefully, others termed the whole situation as funny.

20230214-154402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sr Men’s Inter-Department Nationals: PNB, PSB, SAI make winning start on...

    Probe ordered into ‘goof up’ in Covid test reports

    India’s economy back on track post-pandemic, Ukraine war: Moody’s

    Tejashwi comes out in full support of CM Nitish after Saran...